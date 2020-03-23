Robert De Niro helps Andrew Cuomo urge New Yorkers to stay home during the pandemic

%MINIFYHTML7e43eefafe3bd99ecf5ee73d091f463e11% %MINIFYHTML7e43eefafe3bd99ecf5ee73d091f463e12%

WENN / Instagram / Adriana M. Barraza

Participating in the PSA Coronavirus shared by the Governor of New York, the star of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; He repeats one of his most famous phrases from the hit 2000 comedy & # 39; Meet the Parents & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Robert de Niro He has joined the growing list of stars by severely urging fans and followers to stay home until the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The movie star appears in a new public service announcement, shared by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over the weekend, in which the 76-year-old actor repeats one of his most famous movie lines.

%MINIFYHTML7e43eefafe3bd99ecf5ee73d091f463e13% %MINIFYHTML7e43eefafe3bd99ecf5ee73d091f463e14%

"Hi, this is Robert De Niro. We should all stay home."the Irish"Star tells her fellow New Yorkers in the video." We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together. Not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect others and all the older people you love … "

%MINIFYHTML7e43eefafe3bd99ecf5ee73d091f463e15% %MINIFYHTML7e43eefafe3bd99ecf5ee73d091f463e16%

He concluded with his phrase from the hit 2000 comedy "Meet the Parents": "I'm watching you."

<br />

Governor Cuomo added the caption: "Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives."

Robert De Niro and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urge people to stay home amid the coronavirus.

The politician has been trying to encourage New Yorkers to take the deadly coronavirus crisis seriously for the past week, insisting that anyone who leaves home for something other than essential is risking their health and the health of others.

More than 20,000 people have been infected in the state, with 12,000 cases in New York City.

De Niro joins people like Taylor Swift, Baby Rexha, Ariana Grandeand infected stars Tom Hanks Y Idris Elba, who turned to social media to urge fans to take the blockade seriously.