Rihanna pledges $ 5 million to fund coronavirus relief worldwide

WENN / Avalon

Through her Clara Lionel Foundation, the creator of hits & # 39; Work & # 39; is making a contribution to & # 39; prepare communities with critical protective equipment, medical supplies, equipment and access to food & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Rihanna has pledged $ 5 million for coronavirus relief efforts through his Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

The heads of the 32-year-old "Work" foundation announced the contribution on Twitter for the nonprofit on Saturday, March 21, which aims to support and fund "innovative and effective education programs, health and emergency response worldwide. "

"We have responded to COVID-19 by distributing $ 5 million to @PIH @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados to prepare communities with / with critical protective equipment, medical supplies, equipment and access to food in multiple regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes, "said the post.

The "Umbrella" singer founded the charity in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas discussed the monumental importance of Rihanna's promise to TMZ, adding: "It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities, those who will be most affected by this. pandemic".

Many stars have made donations to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Ariana Grande Y Kanye West both pledging donations to charities.

Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds, Kristen bellY Kelly Ripa Y Mark Consuelos They have also donated to the coronavirus relief efforts.

The global COVID-19 outbreak has recorded more than 328,000 cases of the virus, resulting in a death toll of over 14,300, since it started in December (2019).