Rights group: Children in Egypt tortured in detention | news from egypt

Hundreds of children have been arbitrarily arrested, tortured and disappeared by Egyptian police, security forces and military officials, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The New York-based rights group released a report on Monday, claiming that Egypt, since 2013, has detained and abused children as young as 12 as part of an offensive against dissent against the country's military government.

The 43-page report indicates that the repression and use of torture against all detainees, especially minors, has weakened the rule of law in Egypt "to the point of extinction,quot;, as prosecutors and judges exacerbated abuses of through violations of due process and unfair trials.

Egypt has not responded to the new allegations, but the country's State Information Service (SIS) has in the past dismissed similar claims as a "smear campaign,quot;.

Titled, Nobody Cared He Was A Boy: Child Abuse By Egyptian Security Forces In Detention, HRW Report Documents Abuses Against 20 Children Who Were 12-17 Years Old When They Were Arrested.

Fifteen of the 20 children said they were tortured in preventive detention, generally during interrogation and while incommunicado.

Seven children said they were tortured by security officers with electricity, including stun guns.

One boy said his interrogators tied him to a chair for three days. And a boy whose authorities disappeared and tortured by force at age 16 told a relative that he was concerned that "he would never marry or have children,quot; because of what security agents had done to him during interrogations.

In the case of 12-year-old Abdullah Boumadian, who forcibly disappeared, security agents boarded and electrocuted him before placing him in solitary confinement for about 100 days.

Two other children, ages 14 to 17, related how, after being taken by force by security officials, they were suspended by their arms and their shoulders were dislocated.

Egyptian law requires that authorities present detainees to a prosecutor within 24 hours of arrest (Mohamed El-Masry / HRW)

Juvenile Justice

The 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) established the conditions under which a child, defined as a person under the age of 18, can be detained for crimes for which he has been convicted, but orders that children are held separately from adults and imprisonment is a measure of last resort.

In Egypt, prison officials do not separate children from adults in places of detention, according to HRW.

Egyptian law requires that authorities present detainees to a prosecutor within 24 hours of arrest. However, prosecutors covered up long forced disappearances of children by falsely stating when they were arrested, according to HRW. In none of the cases documented by HRW, authorities issued an arrest warrant.

"We have found that prosecutors and judges are complicit in these violations, as they tend to protect officers and police by ignoring these allegations." Hussein Baoumi, an Egyptian researcher at Amnesty International, said.

"This is especially true in cases where the Supreme State Security Prosecutor was involved, as they do not open serious investigations into allegations of torture, even when the allegations are made by children."

According to Amr Magdi, a researcher from the Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch, "there is no effective oversight mechanism,quot; to monitor prison conditions in Egypt.

A report released in 2018 stated that children have been tortured and involuntarily disappeared by the Egyptian state (Mohamed El-Masry / HRW)

Previous reports

This is not the first time that Egypt has been accused of torturing and abusing detained children.

Amnesty International released a report in 2018 that claims that the children were involuntarily tortured and disappeared by the Egyptian state.

A 2017 report by the UN Committee against Torture found that torture was routinely practiced in Egypt, including at police stations, prisons and state security facilities, and was perpetrated by police, military officers and guards at the prison.

Shortly after the publication of the 2018 Amnesty report, the SIS responded by saying that Egypt had complied with the Convention on the Rights of the Child and that the Amnesty report was not based on well-informed sources.

The SIS urged Amnesty "as a large and prominent organization to be more precise in transmitting allegations of human rights violations in Egypt."

SIS further stated that the Egyptian authorities offered "the necessary guarantees of justice,quot; to two children whose cases were mentioned in detail in the Amnesty report. SIS asked Amnesty not to "participate in the systematic smear campaign that aims to damage the image of the Egyptian state."

Egypt was one of the six initiating countries to convene the 1990 World Summit for Children (Mohamed El-Masry / HRW)

Violation of international law.

Experts believe that by torturing children, Egypt is violating a number of rights contained in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Chief among these rights, said Aoife Nolan, a professor of international human rights law at the University of Nottingham, was "the prohibition against children being subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."

"Torture is also a blatant violation of the state's duty to ensure (in) the maximum possible measure the survival and development of the child," Nolan said.

Egypt was one of the first 20 countries to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and was also one of the six countries that convened to convene the 1990 World Summit for Children.

Egypt should enforce the provisions of its 1996 Juveniles Act and its 2008 amendments that established special protections for children, as alternatives to detention and sanctions for officers who detained children along with adults, HRW said.

The human rights group called on Egypt to cooperate fully with the United Nations and African Union experts on torture, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances, and to invite them to make country visits.

Nolan said: "The impact of torture on children is especially profound. Children have the right to special state protection, a duty that increases when they are detained. It is difficult to imagine a more serious violation of children's rights than those documented in the HRW report. "

Mark Drumbl, professor of international law at Washington and Lee University agreed. "Evidence from the experience of child soldiers suggests that children may have a greater susceptibility to trauma than adults."