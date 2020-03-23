RFL fights to save Ashes series between England and Australia | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML5e61076439a47310493fc225d317459711% %MINIFYHTML5e61076439a47310493fc225d317459712%





Australia has not toured England since 2003

The Rugby Football League is fighting to preserve the Ashes series and has changed its rules on insolvency in an attempt to keep clubs afloat during the shutdown.

The decision by the Australian National Rugby League to suspend its national season indefinitely due to the global coronavirus pandemic increases the likelihood that the expected kangaroo tour in October and November will be canceled.

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer, who admits it would represent a major financial blow to the English game before the 2021 World Cup in this country, says the NRL decision was not a surprise.

"We were waiting for him," he told the PA news agency. "I've been talking to (NRL CEO) Todd (Greenberg) on ​​a regular basis, so I knew what his situation was. Everything is interconnected, so all of those things have the ability to impact us."

Rimmer effectively ruled out a series against other nationalities taking the place of Kangaroos' first tour since 2003.

"I don't think it's feasible because any restrictions that apply to Australians would apply similarly to most other teams willing to tour because many of those players would be enshrined in NRL and UK competitions," said.

"Right now, we are targeting the ashes. It is very important to us and it is there as an appetizer for the World Cup in 2021. However, there are forces at work that are much greater at this point in time."

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer admits some clubs will face financial difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis

The RFL's decision, in conjunction with the Super League, to postpone all matches until at least April 3 is putting further stress on club finances and Rimmer admits that the possibility that some teams cannot be ruled out part time go to the wall.

"It is not impossible," he said. "This is a new set of tensions that no one has faced before, so we are not being naive. We have corrected the position in the operating rules on insolvency laws that would normally apply."

"We have incorporated some flexibility into that, we did it with the board last week, so we are ready to react if that were the case. Hopefully not, the government's support will be very useful in all of that."

Rimmer says he will update the Super League clubs in the latest situation through a conference call on Tuesday.