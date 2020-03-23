%MINIFYHTML24e46ff61096b83646bf462a68a7b38f11% %MINIFYHTML24e46ff61096b83646bf462a68a7b38f12%

Before the NFL regularly played regular season games in Europe in 2007, there was the NFL Europe. And before there was the NFL Europe, there was the World Football League (WLAF), which would eventually become a 13-year-old spring league.

The first WLAF games were played on March 23, 1991, almost 10 years before the first version of the XFL appeared on the scene in 2001. The WLAF started with 10 teams, three of which represented major European cities: the London Monarchs, the Barcelona Dragons and the Frankfurt galaxy.

The other non-US team at '91 was the Montreal Machine, joined in the United States by the Raleigh-Durham Skyhawks, Sacramento Surge, Birmingham Fire, New York / New Jersey Knights, San Antonio Riders and the Orlando Thunder.

With the exception of the Knights, none of the markets featured an NFL team, making the WLAF immediate and extremely popular with its new fan bases. The Monarchs defeated the Galaxy, 24-11 as part of an inaugural triple header on Saturday.

The WLAF carried its high attendance throughout the league from that opening weekend to the World Bowl championship to end the '91 season. In the game, the dominant 11-1 Monarchs defeated the Dragons 21-0 in front of a crowd of 61,108 at London's Wembley Stadium on June 9.

The Monarchs were loaded with 15 players who formed the inaugural WLAF First and Second World Team. The most notable name was center Doug Marrone, now head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are slated to play two NFL games in London at Wembley Stadium in 2020.

Although that buzz leading up to the first World Bowl confirmed a full second season for WLAF, with the same teams, except for Columbus-based Ohio Glory to replace the Skyhawks, NFL owners soon after realized that potentially they had created a monster. They were no longer able to financially support WLAF because they perceived it as an NFL rival rather than a complementary offseason alternative.

When the WLAF returned in 1995 after a two-year suspension of operations, it was made possible by remaining NFL monetary support and a television deal with Fox Sports, which also invested in the league as co-owner. The WLAF returned with a European base, only on a much smaller scale in terms of relevance and attendance. The biggest indication of that was the change of the monarchs from Wembley to White Hart Lane in Tottenham.

The Monarchs, Dragons, and Galaxy remained, along with Germany-based Rhein Fire, based in Dusseldorf, and restarted expansions in the Netherlands with the Amsterdam Admirals and Edinburgh-based Scottmores Claymores.

In that '95 season, Patriots and Colts legend Adam Vinatieri kicked for the Admirals. Vikings and Buccaneers future quarterback Brad Johnson spent that year with the Monarchs. Both men won key roles on Super Bowl-winning teams in the 2000s.

No American team would ever be in the league again. Over the years, until 2007, three other European teams would be born, all in Germany: the Berlin Thunder, the Cologne Centurions and the Hamburg Sea Devils. Only the Frankfurt Galaxy remained in existence throughout the league, from 1991 to 2007.

In 1996, the WLAF, after creating a busy pipeline to the NFL, had to resort to more tricks to create continental attention. That included bringing in top athletes from other leagues, the largest of which was defensive lineman for Bears Super Bowl superstar William "Refrigerator,quot; Perry. The Monarchs signed Perry, then 33, at twilight as he attempted to return from the race. The Claymores also brought in Scottish rugby star Gavin Hastings, 34 at the time, to be their kicker in a World Bowl-winning season.

Forced exaggeration did not work. In what became the last season of the WLAF in 1997, attendance dropped well below expectations. Then came the name change to "NFL Europe,quot; in 1998. Under President Oliver Luck, formerly Galaxy general manager, the league found its new successful niche. Rather than cater to football fans, it was more tailored to the hungry NFL population of England and Germany as a minor league sentiment supplement to the European football calendar.

The most reasonable and manageable way gave rise to some future stars. The NFL's Most Valuable Player, Super Bowl winner and Professional Football Hall of Fame member, Kurt Warner, was a quarterback to the Admirals for a season in 1998, between his prolific stint with the Iowa Barnstormers of the League. Soccer Arena and the surprising rise with the Rams in 1999.

Jake Delhomme played for Admirals and Galaxy before the Panthers' quarterback to Super Bowl 38. Other renowned NFL players who played in NFL Europe include quarterback Jon Kitna (1997 Dragons), kicker David Akers (1999 Thunder), rush runner James Harrison (Fire 2003) and returner kick Dante Hall (2001 Claymores).

However, the most popular student of the WLAF days is comic actor Terry Crews, co-star of NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine,quot;. Crews, between short stints with four NFL teams, was an original member of the Rhein Fire in 1995.

In the end, the WLAF went from the NFL Europe to two years of "NFL Europe,quot; before retiring as a league, losing a lot of business in 2007. Despite everything, the league by any name was innovative in terms of incorporating experimental rules and flashy, non-traditional jerseys. At its peak, the league made many future and current NFL players more effective professionals.

When WLAF debuted in the US USA And ABC introduced streaming innovations such as main cameras. At the end of the league career in the fledgling NFL network, he was simply seen as an extension of the NFL.

Given that the NFL's global initiative is more aggressive than ever, it's hard to believe that it wasn't that long ago when Europe was a temperamental beta project. Without the World Football League, there is zero chance that the game will be as popular as it is today so far from the 32 cities in the NFL.

The only big step left is to place a permanently expanding NFL team overseas to usher in the era of the "International Soccer League." When that happens, remember: WLAF is what made it possible.