Remaining COVID-19 Test Results for Celtics Players, Staff Members Come Back Negative

The second batch of Celtics coronavirus test results showed Monday that all the remaining players and staff members tested negative, according to a team source.

%MINIFYHTMLa55c3571e04d45281c8114326ceed09f11% %MINIFYHTMLa55c3571e04d45281c8114326ceed09f12%

On Thursday night, Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed that he had tested positive for the virus despite being asymptomatic, and that he had been isolated since being tested the previous weekend.

"I'm fine," Smart said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "I feel good. I don't feel any of the symptoms. But I can't emphasize enough practicing social distancing, really staying away from a large group of people, and just washing your hands, and it helps protect you, and protect others by protect yourself. "

In a press release Thursday night, the Celtics said Smart was the only player or staff member to test positive, but the team added that it was still waiting to receive its final batch of results. Those results brought good news on Monday.

The Celtics conducted private tests after Jazz center Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, just five days after Utah played the Celtics at TD Garden. Since then, several other teams have undergone testing, including the Pistons, Nets, 76ers, Thunder, and Raptors.