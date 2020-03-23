Reese Witherspoon shares family photo for one of her best birthdays

Reese witherspoon I had the best birthday of all.

On Sunday Legally Blonde The star sounded on her 44th birthday with the help of her husband. Jim Toth and his sons Ava Phillippetwenty Deacon Phillippe, 16 and Tennessee Toth, 7. Feeling grateful, Reese took to Instagram to thank everyone for their good wishes with a sweet family photo and a heartfelt message to her fans.

"One of the best birthdays of all!" she wrote. "So many thoughtful, beautiful, and heartfelt messages from many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance by my friend, a long nature walk with my family … all gifts from the heart." Reese added, "Thank you all for making me feel so LOVED! I am a very lucky woman."

In their post, the family of five posed for an adorable selfie together as they enjoyed a trip to the beach. Reese can be seen smiling alongside her husband of almost nine years and little daughter Ava, all while her son Tennessee gets a ride from his older brother Deacon.