Reese Witherspoon shares family photo for one of her best birthdays

Reese witherspoon I had the best birthday of all.
On Sunday Legally Blonde The star sounded on her 44th birthday with the help of her husband. Jim Toth and his sons Ava Phillippetwenty Deacon Phillippe, 16 and Tennessee Toth, 7. Feeling grateful, Reese took to Instagram to thank everyone for their good wishes with a sweet family photo and a heartfelt message to her fans.
"One of the best birthdays of all!" she wrote. "So many thoughtful, beautiful, and heartfelt messages from many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance by my friend, a long nature walk with my family … all gifts from the heart." Reese added, "Thank you all for making me feel so LOVED! I am a very lucky woman."
In their post, the family of five posed for an adorable selfie together as they enjoyed a trip to the beach. Reese can be seen smiling alongside her husband of almost nine years and little daughter Ava, all while her son Tennessee gets a ride from his older brother Deacon.
Some of the Big Little Lies Star's famous friends wished him a happy birthday in the comments. Among them was Natalie Portman, who wrote: "Happy birthday to a true friend, role model and really cool human being!" Gabrielle Union commented: "Happy birthday!" Octavia Spencer He left Reese a sweet message, saying, "You are loved!" And her Cruel intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote: "happy birthday!"
Earlier in the day, Ava greeted her famous mother on her Instagram: "Happy birthday to this living legend! I love you beyond words, and I am infinitely grateful to share life with you today and every day." . Reese replied, "You are my best gift!"
When it comes to defining motherhood, Reese said he found the book. Little fires everywhere be the most identifiable, which inspired her to create the new Hulu series based on Celeste NgThe novel.
"It is very difficult to articulate what motherhood means, and there are so many passages in the novel that they did," she told emmy magazine. "My daughter was applying to college back then, so she hit me like an arrow in the heart."
In fact, he admitted that he found himself channeling his mother. Betty Witherspoon during filming "I don't know why it never occurred to us until we were almost in production. I thought, 'I'm playing Betty!'
Little fires everywhere is available to stream on Hulu.
