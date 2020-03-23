Read the full request for home stay from Denver Mayor Micheal Hancock

%MINIFYHTMLe74dc3e7b65bdc1c5c155f26e4845dea11% %MINIFYHTMLe74dc3e7b65bdc1c5c155f26e4845dea12%

Kayli Plotner is a digital strategist working closely with the photography department and sports department, in addition to managing the Post's website, newsletters, and social platforms. Before joining the Post in 2019, Kayli was a digital and visual content editor at the Chicago Tribune. He graduated from the University of Southern Illinois with a Master of Science in Multimedia Journalism.