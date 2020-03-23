Read: Mass Health Officials Announce 3 New COVID-19 Deaths; total now 5

The following is a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

BOSTON (March 22, 2020) – Three men, two 70-year-old from Hampden and Berkshire counties and a third 90-year-old man from Suffolk county, died from a COVID-19 related illness, with the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus. in Massachusetts at five. All three men were hospitalized. The Berkshire County man was reported to have an underlying health condition, but all three men belonged to an age group that is more likely to experience severe COVID-19 disease regardless of previous health status.

The confirmation of their deaths came after a weekend during which the first two deaths of the COVID-19 community were confirmed: a man in his 80s from Suffolk County who had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions and a Middlesex County woman in her 50s who had a pre-existing condition, predisposing them to both more severe illness.

Starting at 4 p.m. Today, 6,004 Massachusetts residents have been screened for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial laboratories. Of these, 646 people have tested positive. For the first time, DPH also provides age range data for COVID-19 cases online. board.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. Right now, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be evaluated in person. If not, they should stay home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately isolate themselves if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 15,219 COVID-19s and more than 200 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA In Massachusetts and across the country, the public is asked to avoid crowds, to stay 6 feet away from others, not to shake hands or hug, and to call / Facetime and chat online with friends and loved ones instead of meeting face to face.

You can find more information about COVID-19 at www.mass.gov/covid19.