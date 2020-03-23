Rasheeda Frost warns fans: "Flatten the curve, not the economy,quot; – Watch her video

Rasheeda Frost is thinking of American companies these days. Coronavirus is affecting every country in the world and is affecting economies.

Watch the video Rasheeda shared to raise awareness on the subject.

‘Now this caught my attention. For anyone who has a small business, you should listen to this! But this is something everyone should listen to. I could not agree more!!! This is not a recession, but a Great Depression is on the brink, how will we do it? # 2020 #coronavirus, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone said: ‘Fox News is BS Canada is giving citizens $ 2,500 per month. Republicans only refer to their wealthy friends. "

One follower posted: "That's the problem for big corporations, it's not really about us, it's corporate America, and the Democrats saw it for what it was!" Everyone just hears money and doesn't think about the after-effect. "

A commenter said: ‘Wow. You captured a good clip. What it says is 100% accurate. However, I am surprised that he is speaking like this on Fox News. That kind of conversation generally goes against the Republican agenda. I'm curious what he said before and after this. "

A sponsor posted this: & # 39; Everyone will feel that people have to think that celebrities get paid from ordinary people like us who support them, buy their music, go to concerts, buy their clothes, if nobody has money they will feel It will be a domino effect for everyone right now is on the edge, no matter who you are, how much money you have, girl.

Someone else said: ‘I took mine too. We just have to keep our country, the people and all the businesses in our prayers. You don't want anyone to be left homeless or lose their business. We have to be prayer warriors. "

Rasheeda herself is trying to keep her business running these days and is working from home.



