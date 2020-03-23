Rapper TI is accused of cheating on Tiny again with a & # 39; model & # 39; 21 years

Rapper TI is back in the news, for all the wrong reasons.

There are plenty of IG blogs reporting the rumors, that TI is cheating on his wife Tiny again, MTO News found.

TI and Tiny have a notoriously volatile marriage. The handsome rapper has been arrested many times for having extramarital affairs.

This new accusation came after a beautiful IG model named Beijing Beauty posted flirtatious hearts during one of TI's live streams.

The charming Beijing Beauty has reportedly starred in one of TI's music videos.

So far, neither Tiny nor TI have addressed the allegations. The couple are currently filming a new season of their reality show VH1 TI & Tiny & # 39; s Family Hustle. However, filming has been suspended due to the coronavirus quarantine.

