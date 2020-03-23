Ranveer Singh shares a post workout selfie with Deepika Padukone

The corona virus, declared a pandemic by the WHO, has paralyzed life. While India is still at a relatively early stage of the virus, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that things don't get out of control. Like most industries, Bollywood has also been highly successful since filming, as well as movie releases have been suspended indefinitely. Bollywood stars have been quarantined and are also urging fans to follow the same route.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been constantly sharing photos and videos of their time in self isolation with fans. Earlier today, Ranveer took his social media and shared a beautiful selfie with his charming wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer's caption for the image read: "Double Endorphin Fever When You're Close! #homegymbuddies ðÂŸÂ »‍âÂ ™ Â € ï¸Â ðÂŸÂ » my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone ”

Well, it seems that despite being quarantined, Ranveer and Deepika make sure to stay fit and active. Definitely an inspiration for everyone to follow.