Ranveer Singh honors Prakash Padukone's legacy



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of B-town's most beloved couples. The powerful Bollywood couple married on November 14, 2019 and have never looked back since. The most important reason fans love them so much is that they always support each other through thick and thin. Along with the PDA of social networks, the couple has shown that they always have each other back.

Today Ranveer Singh went to social media and paid tribute to his wife's father, Deepika, Prakash Padukone, on the 40th anniversary of victory in the Championship of England. The former badminton player is considered one of the best in the history of the game and India. Ranveer's caption for the image read: "40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of badminton forever He won the All England Championship at Wembley Arena in London, creating history for Indian sports. ðÂŸÂ ‡ ®ðÂŸÂ ‡ ³ An unprecedented historic victory that shines forever in the annals of time #legend #icon #proud "

Ranveer Singh will be the next to see the Kabir Khan & # 39; 83. The film is based on India's first world victory in 1983. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release of the film was postponed indefinitely.