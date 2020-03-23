Rand Paul is the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus, and the Republican, who is a physician, is criticized for his careless actions by his colleagues.

The coronavirus landed in the Senate after Rand Paul, R-Ky, was announced. He became the first senator to be infected with the virus.

The news of the Republican and firm supporter of Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 was announced through Twitter. The message noted that Paul is in quarantine and is doing well under the circumstances.

The note read: “Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19. It feels good and it's quarantined. He is asymptomatic and was examined as a precaution due to his extensive travel and events. I was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. "

The message went on to say, “You hope to return to the Senate after your quarantine period ends and you will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our DC office began operating remotely. Therefore, virtually no personnel have had contact with Senator Rand Paul. "

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Who still sits down to lunch with a group of Republicans, told his colleagues: “Colleagues, as everyone knows, the coronavirus has reached the Senate. There are at least five senators in quarantine at the moment. "

It was also revealed that he is participating in the quarantine for being in contact with Paul.

A statement said: "Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for prolonged periods in the past few days and according to guidance (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the attending physician ordered him that he be quarantined immediately and not vote in the Senate floor. "

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) dropped the shocking news that Paul was seen in the Senate gym that same morning.

The revelation sparked outrage from many, including Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) Who criticized him in a tweet saying: "I have never commented on the elections / actions of a fellow senator. Not once. This, United States It's irresponsible. You can't be around other people while you wait for the coronavirus test results. You put others at risk (and) probably increase the spread of the virus. "

Senator Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) also made this comment on Paul's decision to go to the Senate gym saying, "He is a doctor. He is able to do his own risk assessment and he obviously miscalculated. People were it's quarantined for less. ”

The Senate is still working on a coronavirus rescue package.



