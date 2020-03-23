Rand Paul becomes the first senator to test positive for coronavirus

Washington Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, his office announced Sunday.

Paul is the first member of the United States Senate to test positive for the virus and the third member of Congress to contract it, Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida, and Ben McAdams, a Democrat from Utah, announced last week they were fighting against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"He is asymptomatic and was examined as a precaution because of his extensive travels and events," Sergio Gor, Paul's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement. "He was unaware of any direct contact with any infected person. He hopes to return to the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the Kentucky people at this difficult time."

Gor added that Paul's Washington, D.C., office began operating remotely 10 days ago, which means "virtually no staff,quot; has had contact with the senator.

Paul was on Capitol Hill last week and was one of eight senators who voted against a coronavirus relief package on Wednesday that allows free testing and provides paid permits to Americans affected by the outbreak. Legislation passed the senate and it was enacted by President Trump on Wednesday night. Senators are currently evaluating "phase three,quot; of the legislative response, a mass spending bill with a potential price north of $ 1.5 billion.

He also attended a luncheon with other Senate Republicans on Friday and was working out in the Senate gymnasium as recently as Sunday morning, congressional sources told Up News Info News.

Fauci says social distancing is crucial to prevent the United States "from becoming an Italy,quot;

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters after Paul's office announcement that the senators "are going to seek medical advice on what steps we should take to make sure we don't spread this virus ourselves."

"We had lunch together with Rand and we hope he is doing very well, but we have to determine if any of us should be quarantined as a result of being in the same room," he said.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported last week that Paul, along with Congressman John Yarmuth and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, attended an event on March 7 with two people who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Last year, Paul had part of your lung removed after it was damaged in an assault in 2017 by its neighbor.

After the coronavirus hit the House last week, lawmakers began to rethink whether they should continue to vote in person on the floors of the House and Senate. Diaz-Balart and McAdams' positive tests led more than a dozen members to announce that they would be self quarantine after having contact with any of the legislators, setting them aside until Friday.

On Thursday, House of Representatives Standards Committee chair Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said he would conduct a study on the feasibility of remote voting for lawmakers. Senators Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, and Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, introduced a resolution to change Senate rules to allow members to cast their votes remotely during a national crisis.

The proposal to allow remote voting support obtained of rank-and-file senators, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Standards Committee Chairman Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, indicated last week that they opposed the plan.

Nancy Cordes and Arden Farhi contributed to this report.