Rajinikanth explains the tweet on Janta Curfew that Twitter withdrew after several complaints

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, superstar Rajinikanth also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew that was held across India from 7 am to 9 pm yesterday. He posted a series of tweets greeting the movement. Everyone is doing their part to spread awareness and tell people that social distancing is one of the best ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. However, yesterday, Twitter deleted a couple of Rajinikanth's tweets due to misinformation complaints.

Rajinikanth on his social networks wrote that the Coronavirus was in its stage 2 in India and appealed to people to stay home. This would prevent community transmission, which has wreaked havoc in Italy. He said that the transmission chain could be broken by a 14-hour social distancing.

What's more, in a video message, Rajinikanth said: "To avoid community transmission, the virus must be fully controlled for 12 to 14 hours." His entire message was basically that the Prime Minister's call to Janata Curfew on March 22 was to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. He said Italy tried to implement a curfew across the country, but the lack of support from its citizens failed the initiative. It is one of the main reasons for the tragedy that the country is experiencing there.

He went on to say, "We do not want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata curfew by staying strictly indoors and practicing social distancing. In these times Crucially, let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses, and medical workers as they participate in the national appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow. "

People reportedly criticized him for saying that staying home for 14 hours could prevent the coronavirus pandemic from entering Stage 3 in India.

Some even suggested that he hire a new social media team. Later, the megastar clarified on social media saying: "I said that if we respect the curfew and stay home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said it was enough if we stayed home for 14 hours only on Sunday and it was widely shared. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason. "

Well, we understand that in these moments of panic and vulnerability across the country, the smallest mistakes can trigger people's feelings.