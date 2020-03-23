Queen Elizabeth moves out of Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus scare

Queen Elizabeth ||, The Queen of the United Kingdom, is getting all the attention with the latest reports around her. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth moved out of Buckingham Palace last Thursday to stay at her London residence at Windsor Castle. Reports further suggest that this step was taken by the Queen after a royal assistant tested positive for coronavirus. All of her engagements were canceled and, as a precautionary measure, she moved out of the palace for a few days until the virus spread.

Sources close to the royal family reported daily: "The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 staff members, so like any workplace it is not inconceivable that it will be affected at any stage. "The news also says that the Queen is absolutely fit and well and is taking the necessary steps. to stay protected during such a serious moment.