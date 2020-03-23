Promise of anti-malaria drugs for coronavirus spurs hope and scarcity

%MINIFYHTML961c2003b907f14df925797d00ccea9311% %MINIFYHTML961c2003b907f14df925797d00ccea9312%

The excitement of treating the new coronavirus with anti-malaria drugs is generating hope, even with President Donald Trump. But the evidence that they can help is scant, and one execution of the drugs is complicating access for people who need them for rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

Chloroquine and a similar drug, hydroxychloroquine, showed encouraging signs in small, early tests against the coronavirus. But the drugs have significant side effects, which is why scientists don't want to give them without evidence of their value, even in this emergency.

However, those preliminary studies sparked intense interest after Trump tweeted that hydroxychloroquine plus an antibiotic could be "one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine,quot; and should "be put to use right away." He cited a French study that gave the combo to six patients.

Some French doctors and politicians are also pressing to expand the use of hydroxychloroquine. The mayor of the French city of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said on television on Monday that he was on his sixth day of treatment and has "the feeling that I have healed."

However, scientists warn of creating false hopes and say significant studies are needed to show that the drugs are safe and effective against the coronavirus, and to show that people would not have recovered as well on their own. One of these studies begins Tuesday in New York.

"Right now, there is no drug that appears to have been shown to be so overwhelming in early-stage clinical trials that we can say it holds great promise," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott said Sunday. Gottlieb, on CBS '"Face the Nation,quot;. "

Some people are even trying to take matters into their own hands, with disastrous consequences. A man from the Phoenix area died and his wife is in critical condition after taking chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks. The cleaning agent has the same active ingredient as the drug chloroquine, but is formulated differently.

Dr. Daniel Brooks of the Banner Health Care Poison Center in Phoenix urged people not to self-medicate. "The last thing we want right now is to flood our emergency departments with patients who they think have found a vague and risky solution," he said.

DRUGS AND SIDE EFFECTS

Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria since the 1930s. Hydroxychloroquine appeared a decade later and has fewer side effects. The latter is sold generically and under the brand name Plaquenil for use against various diseases.

Drugs can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure, and muscle or nerve damage. Plaquenil's label warns of possible retinal damage, especially when used in higher doses, for longer, and with certain other medications, such as breast cancer medication tamoxifen.

"Chloroquine is an extremely toxic drug with a terrible side effect profile. Hydroxychloroquine is much safer, but its side effects are still significant," wrote Meghan May, a microbiologist at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine at Biddeford. , Maine, in an email. "If it's not very clear that it's beneficial, giving this medication to a critically ill patient feels risky."

THE EVIDENCE

That's where the evidence comes in, and, so far, not much. Hydroxychloroquine reduced the ability of the coronavirus to enter cells in laboratory tests, the researchers reported last week in the journal Nature Medicine. That doesn't mean it would do the same for people or that they could tolerate laboratory-tested doses.

A report from China claimed that chloroquine helped more than 100 patients in 10 hospitals, but they had varying degrees of illness and were treated with multiple doses over different time periods. They could also have recovered without the medication, there was no comparison group.

The French studio has attracted the most attention. Doctors administered hydroxychloroquine to 26 people with confirmed coronavirus infections, including some without symptoms. Six also received the antibiotic azithromycin.

Some of the 26 were not counted in the final results because they did not complete the study, known as "loss to follow up," but that included three who got worse and were sent to intensive care, one who died a day after subsequent tests. negative for the virus, and one who stopped treatment due to nausea.

After six days, no patient who received hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin had the virus detected in swabs on the back of the nose, compared to 57% of those who received only the antimalarial drug and 12.5% ​​of some other patients who did not receive any of the medications.

That's encouraging, but many things could have affected the outcome, such as how sick people were, when they were treated, what other treatments they received, as well as their age, gender, and underlying health conditions.

"It is a very weak study … that leaves us on hold as to whether the combined strategy has any merit," said Dr. Eric Topol, cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego.

Its biggest limitation: a drop in the detected virus does not mean that the drugs will improve survival or shorten the disease.

"It may well be that the drug is reducing virus clearance but has no impact on the clinical course of those patients," said Gottlieb.

A leaked offer

Supply is already reduced for patients who need medications for other reasons. A University of Utah service that tracks the shortage says four of the seven companies that produce generic hydroxychloroquine have reported them. Three other generic drug manufacturers stopped making the tablets.

Five manufacturers have stopped making chloroquine, but three others still do.

Erin Fox, the Utah service's chief director, wrote in an email that the university's health system has detected that some doctors are writing prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine "so that they and their family friends will have on hand or accumulate if anything. "

The university refuses to fill those prescriptions, and at least one state has banned hoarding: the Ohio Board of Pharmacy says that pharmacists cannot dispense hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine unless it's lupus or rheumatoid arthritis or a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Patients already feel pinched. Toni Grimes, 47, has been taking hydroxychloroquine for 13 years for lupus and said Monday that, for the first time, his standard 90-day refill order will be delayed until March 30. Grimes, who heads a Lupus Foundation support group in the Phoenix area, said another member has also not received his recharge.

Treating "this is our mainstay," he said.

STUDIES HAVE STARTED

Among the ongoing studies is one led by the University of Minnesota in the United States to see if hydroxychloroquine can prevent people exposed to the virus from becoming ill or reduce the severity of illness if they do. It is aimed at healthcare workers and people with someone in your home who have tested positive. People can send an email to [email protected] if they think they are eligible.

Associated Press writers Lindsey Tanner in Chicago, Angela Charlton in Paris, Linda A. Johnson in Trenton, New Jersey, and Astrid Galvan in Phoenix contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.