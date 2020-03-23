Priyanka Chopra Jonas applauds the true heroes fighting the coronavirus

Yesterday, our entire country showed solidarity in support of Janta Curfew, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Thursday. Everyone was asked to stay inside and at 5 in the afternoon there was a call to go out to their balconies or windows to applaud the true heroes and ring the bell. The entire nation joined at 5 to make noise to honor the heroes in our fight with the crown.

Various celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone also stepped out onto their balconies to join the spirit. But what surprised everyone was that Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the Indians in their act of solidarity with the United States. The actress turned to her Instagram story to share a video, where she was seen applauding on her balcony to support the Indians in her spirit. She captioned the video saying, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders who are fighting # covid19 by clapping on their balconies." Although I couldn't be there in India, today to join, I am there in spirit. #jantacurfewindia ".



Watch the video here.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been quarantined in the US. USA And they have constantly been sending love to their fans through social media.