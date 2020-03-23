President Donald Trump activates the National Guard in California, New York and Washington state

Following the management of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), President Donald Trump activated the National Guard.

According to CNBC, the president announced that the National Guard will be sent to New York, California and Washington state. Not to be confused with "military rule of martial law, which involves suspension of ordinary law," this is to help combat the spread of the disease.

He stated,

We are also dealing with other states. These states have been the most affected.

State governors will have command of the National Guard, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover the costs associated with activation.

Trump also reminded us that he is a wartime president and that he is ready to take action.

I am a war president. This is a war, a different kind of war than we have had.

Also according to CNBC, California, New York and Washington state have been the most affected by the viral pandemic.

New York has more than 15,000 confirmed cases, more than 4,000 since Saturday, followed by Washington state with approximately 1,700 and California with approximately 1,500.

According to data from John Hopkins University, there have been 300,000 people infected with more than 13,000 deaths.

