"Prepare yourself,quot;: how doctors in Italy responded to the coronavirus

"And this is really the eye of the cyclone." "A nightmare. A nightmare." "Lombardy is one of the most advanced regions in Italy in terms of medical care." "38 years old with severe respiratory distress. And immediately, in the next two, three hours, we see 10, 8, 9 patients with exactly the same clinical presentation." “Each square meter is occupied by beds, each corridor is full of beds. And you can hardly recognize where you normally work. ” “The gastroenterology room is no longer there. Internal medicine is not there. Neurology has been replaced. Doctors from other specialties have been called to take turns. "" We had seven I.C.U. beds and now we have 24 "." Between 5 and 10 percent of serious cases and deaths are among health care personnel. "" We forget to eat, we forget to drink, and we continue to work. "" I'm away from my family since February 19. "" The worst thing is that someone dies in the isolated neighborhood asking for the wife, the husband during the last hours of his life and without having the opportunity to have someone close and dying for his "The problem is that now we no longer have intensive care beds. We have to intubate, put a helicopter and transfer it to another region, actually, because in the region all intensive care is full. " Prepare intensive care beds, get more devices for mechanical ventilation. Get everyone a swab in the hospital and keep in mind that someone won't make it anyway. "" We try to do our best to win not only the battle, but to win the war, finally. "