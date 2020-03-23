Post-production industry fears will wear off during shutdown – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLbc1d6e0c6982c515bf865e5f75cec97611% %MINIFYHTMLbc1d6e0c6982c515bf865e5f75cec97612%

Compared to other below-the-line community members affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the production shutdowns it caused, post-production artists have a unique position. By relying primarily on computers and an Internet connection to do their jobs, image editors, sound editors, and colorists can work remotely, while many other artisans do not.

Still, this reality is tempered by the fact that without new material to edit, your work will also dry up.

Tom Jarvis, the Emmy-nominated publisher behind The Late Late Show with James CordenHe has spoken to several of his fellow artisans in the past few days, gaining insight into how the closings have impacted them.

"There are quite a few who have been lucky and can load hard drives with media and work from home, or are in programs that can continue while working remotely; several will be employed until August," he said. “But there is also a large group of them who are now suspended or out of work. It's really hard for freelancers to find concerts now, and depending on who it is, it will come at unfortunate times. "

Johnnie Burn, sound designer, sound editor and re-recording mixer whose credits include The favorite Y Waves, is in the same position right now as many of his peers. The founder of Wave Studios, a post-production house with branches in London, Amsterdam and New York, Burn still has a month of work on the books, but with little idea of ​​what will come next. Looking to work in a role, a television series (HBO Season 2 Euphoria) and several smaller projects over the course of the next year, Burn abruptly took all of those jobs away from him when production closed.

"Personally, I pray and hope it will be a short process (going back to business as usual), but realistically, I don't think it is," he said. "I thought this could be complicated, but wow. It has gone beyond my imagination, where we already are. "

With their offices closed, Burn had to buy 10 new Mac laptops and "a bunch of top-notch Sony headsets" to allow his team to finish their remaining tasks.

Around the same time, General Manager Domenic Rom oversaw a much larger work-from-home transition for the Goldcrest Post team. Located in the Meatpacking district of New York City, the post house had a series of episodic network shows in process when the COVID-19 crisis hit, as well as many projects for streaming services like Netflix, Apple, and Amazon. . "They all have deadlines, and some of them were in the middle of production, so we weren't sure how it was going to affect them all," Rom said. "But we knew we needed to be able to continue serving them if something went wrong."

Proactive in his approach to the crisis, Rom had the team brought to team members who worked throughout the city. Simultaneously, his staff members addressed issues related to Internet speed and content security in the residences of employees working from home. "It really was like a Judy Garland / Mickey Rooney movie," says Rom. "You know, 'Let's do a show.'"

From a financial perspective, guiding employees through the transition from work from home was not a great experience for Rom. Most troubling are all the projects that are now in limbo, and what will happen if the epidemic continues to spread in the coming months.

"Everything that was in production, or planned to start, who knows when that will come back? That's the financial hit, and that's the terrifying part for post houses," Rom said. "How you stand?"

"I think we are going to have a very difficult time, and I don't think everyone will survive. I am sure that many players will fall," he added. "Many will wait for their miniatures, and hopefully the government will present some kind of relief."

Known for movies like Pearl Harbor Y World War Z, editor Roger Barton wonders what the transition from work from home will mean for the future of post-production. One of the co-founders of Evercast, a remote working solution for publishers that launched just two years ago, Barton sees a dramatic change coming.

"I think the question we all need to consider, as we feel the landscape changes under our feet, is once the coronavirus passes, and it will, what is the paradigm we will return to?" he said. "Many people who are struggling with this tell me that they feel that things will not return to the same place."

From Barton's perspective, the post-production business will face several major challenges if remote working becomes the way of the future in this field.

“One of the biggest challenges in remote editing is where the storage lives. There are two big factors, "he said." There is, how do I keep storage secure when the editorial team is decentralized? And the other challenge is, how do I collaborate with team members who are now spread around the world or just the city?

For now, however, Barton's focus is on dealing with the influx of demand for the service Evercast offers, with major studios, ad agencies, media conglomerates, and individual freelancers joining as clients. "We simply have much more business than we could handle right now, and we are trying to scale, while we are trying to bring in and support hundreds of potential users," he said. "We are a small team and a small startup. No one could have anticipated what has been imposed on us. (But) knowing that this technology now allows independent film editors to continue working, instead of being fired, makes me feel great. "

Whether the trend for work from home continues, once the epidemic is contained, there is a moderate sense of optimism among many in the position when they think about the long term. "We are in the Golden Age of content right now," Jarvis said. "I feel the industry is strong and hopefully it will recover quickly, bigger and stronger than before."