Porsha Williams supports Bravo's decision to postpone RHOA meeting

Porsha Williams supports the decision to postpone the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A source close to the star spoke to Up News Info.

Bravo executive Andy Cohen recently revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

"Of course, Porsha fully supports Andy's decision to postpone the RHOA meeting because there would be no point filming it at a time like this," the source told the entertainment network. "Everyone takes this quarantine very seriously and now Porsha just wants Andy to focus on his health and get better as soon as possible."

