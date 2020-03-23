Porsha Williams supports Bravo's decision to postpone RHOA meeting

Porsha Williams supports the decision to postpone the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A source close to the star spoke to Up News Info.

Bravo executive Andy Cohen recently revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

"Of course, Porsha fully supports Andy's decision to postpone the RHOA meeting because there would be no point filming it at a time like this," the source told the entertainment network. "Everyone takes this quarantine very seriously and now Porsha just wants Andy to focus on his health and get better as soon as possible."

"These meetings are an opportunity for the ladies to come together and sit face to face and try to close something about the problems they may have had throughout the season," added the source. "If they filmed it remotely, it wouldn't have the same effect and she doesn't think fans would appreciate the experience so much despite wanting to watch the reunion."

Last week, Cohen revealed that the meeting had only been postponed, and not canceled.