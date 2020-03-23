Porsha Williams reaches the club's quarantine for Pilar Jhena's birthday with Dennis McKinley in funny videos

Look who's officially one year old, Porsha Williams' cute daughter Pilar Jhena. The girl, who grew up in front of fans' eyes, celebrated her important milestone in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so her parents, Porsha and Dennis McKinley had a special quarantine party for her.

It consisted of a home party for the PC with lots of dancing and music from DJ Derrick "D-Nice,quot; Jones.

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star turned to social media, where she delighted fans with tons of sweet videos and photos from the home party.

He also wrote a beautiful message for his daughter saying: "Dennis, let me take PJ @pilarjhena to his first club … #ClubQuarentine Thank you @dnice We all needed this 💃🏿🎉 We brought Pj Bday with two steps! All of you guys were you partying too? #SocialDistancingDancing. "

She added: "I am the happiest mom in the world because you chose me to be your mom @pilarjhena !! I love you, my heartbeat! Happy 1st birthday 🎉, my Mimi me !! Ayyeeeee, let's celebrate as if it were 1999.👶🏽👩🏾‍🦱👨🏾‍🦲👩🏽‍🦳👩🏾‍🦰 "

Dennis said this to his daughter: “Our firstborn is now 1 year old! ❤️🙏🏾 praying that your life is full of wisdom, good health, patience and good works. "

Many fans turned to social media to help PJ celebrate. A follower replied, "Happy 1st birthday, Pilar! May the Lord's favor be with you always ❤️ You are such a beautiful princess, and God blessed you with an amazing mommy." When he said that Bruno Mars and Michelle Obama had joined, I was left astonished as if he really saw them at the club😂😂. ”

This sponsor wrote: "Oh, were you at the Corona Club too?" I saw you at the bar with gurls😜HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY PJ !!!!! @pilarjhena I LOVE YOU !!! Yawl looks very cute! You're doing amazing, Porsha. "

Another fan explained: “Honey, I was playing tonite! Love it. Wait until I grow up and want to start wearing your clothes like the mines do. Hahaha Stop harassing the girl … nuh cho … the Pinckney dam seems like she wants to be left alone … 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 "

After the epic cheating scandal, it appears that the couple are in love again and hope to have more children in the near future.



