Porsha Williams and other celebrities share selfies without makeup as they isolate themselves without their glam squads

With the Coronavirus pandemic underway and more celebrities taking refuge in its place, an interesting trend is occurring. More celebrities share selfies without makeup, as their glamor outfits are out of reach. Porsha Williams shared a video without makeup and the videos fell in love with how beautiful she is without makeup. Other celebrities who ditch makeup and filters and get real with their fans include Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Amanda Seyfried, and more. Yesterday, Madonna shared photos of herself talking about the Coronavirus while bathing. He referred to the Coronavirus as the great equalizer that doesn't distinguish between rich, poor, or famous, and he's right.

While celebrities are not experiencing the same level of uncertainty as those living on salary-to-salary, they are experiencing the coronavirus and the uncertainty of what the future holds for them and their families like everyone else. While the coronavirus poses many threats to the American way of life, the only universal threat it carries is disease, illness, and, unfortunately, death.

It seems like many celebrities just don't feel like this is the time to put on makeup and "be glamorous,quot;, while many people across the country are fighting for their lives.

You can watch several makeup-free videos that Porsha Williams shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers below.

In addition to talking about Coronavirus, many celebrities participate in the I Stay Home For Challenge. Ashley Graham recently shared why she stays home and other celebrities participating in the challenge include Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried. Both decided to post their photos without makeup.

Julia Roberts said she stays home for her family, her neighbors, health workers, and why it is the right thing to do. She challenged her niece Emma Roberts and her friends Ali Wentworth and Jennifer Aniston.

You can check out Julia Roberts' makeup-free selfie below.

You can check out the makeup-free selfie that Jessica Alba shared with her 17.5 million Instagram followers below.

Amanda Seyfried ran out of makeup as she talked about why she stays home.

Are you self-isolated due to coronavirus?

What do you think about the new trend of celebrities to run out of makeup in social media posts?



