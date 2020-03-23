Pompeo meets political rivals in Kabul to break deadlock | News

%MINIFYHTML63c3ea9acd0986d88c955a5261ed473111% %MINIFYHTML63c3ea9acd0986d88c955a5261ed473112%

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and longtime rival Abdullah Abdullah, who held a parallel inauguration after challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday on an previously unannounced visit to help salvage a deal signed in February between Washington and the Taliban armed group amid tension between Afghan leaders.

Shortly after his arrival, Pompeo visited Ghani at his palace before meeting his political rival Abdullah. He was also slated to meet rivals together.

One of the provisions of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Qatar's capital Doha on February 29 was the proposal to organize talks between Afghan and Taliban leaders to achieve lasting peace in the war-torn country .

A dispute over the release of prisoners and the rivalry of politicians have hampered progress in mediation between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which was not part of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

The February deal also calls for the gradual withdrawal of US and other foreign troops over a 14-month period, the main focus of the United States' diplomatic efforts.

The first phase of that withdrawal has already begun, although some troop movements have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In return, the Taliban pledged not to allow Afghan land use against American security interests and promised to negotiate for the first time with the Western-backed Kabul leadership.

However, since the Doha agreement was signed, the Taliban have continued to carry out attacks.

Furthermore, the Afghan government and the Taliban have not started a formal negotiation as planned, hampered in part by the bitter dispute between Ghani and Abdullah, which has paralyzed the appointment of a negotiating team to represent the Afghan government.

Victoria Fontan of the American University of Kabul told Al Jazeera that Pompeo is likely to focus on forming a unity government during his visit.

"The population supports any peace at this time. And the Taliban promised that it would be to control their ranks," he said. "If there is unity in government, the same will happen on the other side. Now each side knows that they have to come together and make this peace work." Pompeo's visit comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has stalled many trips globally, infecting more than 300,000 and killing more than 14,000 worldwide.

Release of prisoners

United States Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who helped negotiate the Doha deal, called on both sides last week to act quickly on the release of prisoners, a condition the Taliban has set for the talks.

Khalilzad said the pandemic added urgency for the launch, illustrating how the outbreak is affecting one of the top foreign policy priorities of United States President Donald Trump.

With 40 infections in Afghanistan, fears rise that the thousands who return home from neighboring Iran every day could increase the outbreak in a nation with a public health network devastated by years of war.

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a "virtual,quot; meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, authorities said.