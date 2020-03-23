Photos: Kangana Ranaut spends her 33rd birthday with her family

%MINIFYHTMLf25075ef6789a554161aab4e2e06635b11% %MINIFYHTMLf25075ef6789a554161aab4e2e06635b12%



Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly an actress who has had a difficult start in film, but the actress slowly but steadily climbed the ladder of success. Over the years, Kangana has had several successes, namely Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and several others demonstrating that her powerful performances are enough to shut down all the criticism that comes her way. The actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and is currently at home spending quality time with her family due to the coronavirus outbreak.



- Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

However, that didn't really hinder his birthday celebration. The actress wore a pretty sari today and photos of her bidding at home and posing with her parents only prove that she spent her birthday in the best company. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel posted photos of the actress and everything that was done at home on Kangana's birthday.



- Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020



She captioned the images as: "Kangana playing Janamdin pooja and Kanya pooja, our parents organized, that's how they always celebrated our birthdays, navagrah pooja followed by worshiping Maa Durga in the form of girls."

- Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020



We wish the actress a very happy birthday.

Another day, many friends were asking about Himanchali food, sharing few foods that mom made today, these are Babroos, they are sweet, soft and fluffy, mom woke up at 3 am to get the perfect fermentation - Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Here are some more photos ...