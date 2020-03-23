Phaedra Parks has some tough decisions to make during this global crisis

Phaedra Parks is at home while she is away, as everyone should be doing these days. He shared some videos in which he tells fans that he has some pretty "difficult,quot; decisions to make these days.

The other day, Phaedra also spoke about homeschooling on her social media account, and many of her fans were able to relate to what she had to say.

Check out her sweet post below to see what she means.

‘The #internet is unmatched! When my mother and I shot this scene, Prince Ayden was 10 days old! Fast forward nine years later, he's my taste tester! #timeflies # enjoy #alive #stayhome #stayhealthy #momlife during #quarantine Pha️😍 ’Phaedra captioned her post.

Porsha Williams jumped to the comments and exclaimed that this is funny

A follower said, "I love this bond between mom and daughter uhm uhm, they all look delicious, dear ones," and one commenter wrote this: "Wow, I remember this scene like it was yesterday." Priceless, where did the time go? "

Someone else posted this: ‘I know you have some good snacks for sure. Making us all hungry, "and one commenter wrote," Where's mine! Sorry we miss you guys! Summer time!! You better get us some rolls! "

A follower said: ‘Big booties for baking girls! I'm here for that! Put it on an apron, "and someone else posted this:" You are so beautiful that you are truly black!

One commenter wrote: A Awww, he is sooo adorable !!! I think we've all been eating a lot loooong since we've been stuck in the house. "

Someone else sprouted over his house and posted this: ‘Your house is so beautiful! OMG!!!! I am seeing Atlanta housekeepers! @phaedraparks. "

Many fans flooded Phaedra's comment section with good wishes for her and her family as well, during these difficult times we are in.



