"People Need Comfort,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Cooks who saw their kitchens shut down under the Fort Worth virus emergency returned to cooking Monday and gave away free meals.

Executives and managers of Tim Love's restaurant group joined them, creating a community kitchen, which now serves two meals a day from Love’s Fort Worth headquarters.

"People need comfort," said Love. "They need to know what's going to end. They need to know that there are people out there to take care of them in between."

Love closed the doors of many of its restaurants last week, including Love Shack, Lonesome Dove, and Woodshed Smokehouse. He had to lay off hourly employees, but he put the salaried staff to work creating the free meals.

Monday was pulled out of macaroni and cheese for lunch. The menu changed to chicken rice for dinner.

Anyone who wanted or needed a meal, simply walked up to their building on N. Main St. and told the staff how many they needed.

"The team's approach has been incredible," he said. "The spirits have been really cool. He really took the bad news and turned it upside down. ”

Love is covering the costs in part by also selling family-style dinners for delivery: $ 150 will buy four full meals, each serving a family of four.