Patriots thank Tom Brady in fancy Tampa newspaper ad: "You have a great one,quot;

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Tampa Bay they "got a great,quot; in a message thanking Buccaneers new quarterback Tom Brady.

%MINIFYHTML08156df14f103a353cc5e7a3eaf3036d11% %MINIFYHTML08156df14f103a353cc5e7a3eaf3036d12%

It was confirmed on Friday that Brady had signed with the Bucs after leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons with New England.

Kraft was the owner in 2000 when Brady was selected with the NFL's 199th Draft overall pick, a team that brought two decades of success to the franchise.

Mark Katches, the executive editor of the Tampa Bay Times, explained that the Patriots had put out a full-page ad in the Sunday paper titled & # 39; Thank you Tom & # 39 ;.

The message, written by the Kraft family, read: "For an incredible 20 years, you gave us everything you had. When you came as a sixth round selection, and the best selection this franchise has ever made, no one imagined everything & # 39 ; d achieve or how much it would soon mean for an entire region.

"Now you are leaving New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.

"His passion for the game, competitiveness, and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in six record-breaking Super Bowl wins, nine conference championships, and 17 division titles.

"You are now recognized as the best of all time for what you have accomplished on the field, but you are an even better person."

"Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continue to be successful. There will never be another Tom Brady.

"For Buccaneer fans and the Tampa Bay community, take care of it. You have an excellent one."