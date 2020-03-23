Paradigm Signs 5-Year WGA Franchise Agreement – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLaddac529309a3876a9603d1a118c1a8011% %MINIFYHTMLaddac529309a3876a9603d1a118c1a8012%

BREAK: Paradigm Talent Agency has signed a new franchise agreement with the Writers Guild of America, and will be able to resume representation of its WGA-represented writer clients immediately. The deal was announced by Paradigm President / CEO Sam Gores

Paradigm becomes the first major television packaging talent agency to sign a new franchise agreement with the WGA. This comes after the agency last week made widespread "temporary layoffs" of around 100 agents, and Deadline has heard that this includes some of its featured agents. The laid-offs were not awarded severance pay and an expansion of health benefits that only lasted until the end of April, as the agency responded to a total depletion of commissions that come primarily from its music tour business. The obvious question is how many enlightened agents are left who can take advantage of the move and try to win back writers clients pressured by the guild to fire them when the WGA-ATA impasse began.

Paradigm won certain concessions that improve the terms of the current WGA franchise agreement to be awarded to places like Verve, which in particular extends the "expiration" period for television packaging for six months until December 31, 2021. and doubles the allowed ownership interest in affiliate production to 10% from 5%.

Additionally, the new compact will run through April 2025, a one-year extension to the current WGA franchise agreement, while preserving the agency's right to terminate at any time after 45 days notice.

The deal concludes a months-long negotiation with the WGA leadership, which began with talks in mid-December 2019.

"Paradigm's primary mission is to meet the needs of the artists and art they create, so we are pleased to announce our new franchise agreement with the Writers Guild, most importantly that our agents are able to re-represent our clients. WGA members. " Gores said.

“The problems we had with the existing franchise agreement have been resolved in a way that allows us to change our business model and continue to provide the high-level, comprehensive representation service that Paradigm is known for. I want to add that the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on our industry have brought this new franchise agreement to much more acute relief for us. When we started our negotiations with the WGA leaders, we couldn't have imagined how the world would change, but we feel fortunate that we can now do our part in facing these new challenges. ”

On the lighted TV front, Paradigm said it currently has more than 30 series air-packed and in production, including The Masked Singer, black-ish, adult-ish, The Chi, NCIS: Los Angeles, Evil, Why Women Kill, Y The good fight, among others.