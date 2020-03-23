Pandemic Raises Behavioral Questions – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: Several years ago, I collaborated on a project with an outside contractor. Although there is a great age difference between us, we get along immediately and enjoy a friendship and communicate frequently.

%MINIFYHTML2adfb7346a8132a7b7deaffdc5d229a311%%MINIFYHTML2adfb7346a8132a7b7deaffdc5d229a312%

We always try to get together when we are an hour away by car, so we can catch up in person. There is nothing like sitting in front of a friend and breaking bread together. We will be in the same city next month and we are making plans to meet for dinner.

In the past, greeting us meant a big hug. In the COVID-19 era, what should we do now? A fist bump doesn't seem right, but you certainly wouldn't want to spread (or catch) the virus.

We also all need human contact, and what is this going to do to us emotionally? I want to be smart, not arrogant or hysterical.

I have to think that other people also have this question. What should a person do?

– wondering

Dear I ask: "Social distancing,quot; may be the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. You can greet someone using the "prayer hands,quot; technique of pressing your two hands together and bowing slightly. (I call this the "Namaste-hello,quot;). You can fold your hands over your chest as a "don't touch,quot; signal or greet your friend and say, "How about an aerial hug?"

Because they dine together, they could also practice other germ-avoidance techniques, such as not sharing food, drinks, or touching anything on the table that he touched.

Dear Amy: Help! I live in an area with confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. There have been deaths from the disease miles from where I live.

My boyfriend is making jokes, saying he's getting disproportionate. I know that many other people are also joking about this.

Maybe he could be a little more forgiving with his comments if he didn't have cancer, plus two other autoimmune problems.

%MINIFYHTML2adfb7346a8132a7b7deaffdc5d229a313%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here