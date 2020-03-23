Pandemic Raises Behavioral Questions – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Several years ago, I collaborated on a project with an outside contractor. Although there is a great age difference between us, we get along immediately and enjoy a friendship and communicate frequently.

%MINIFYHTML2adfb7346a8132a7b7deaffdc5d229a311% %MINIFYHTML2adfb7346a8132a7b7deaffdc5d229a312%

We always try to get together when we are an hour away by car, so we can catch up in person. There is nothing like sitting in front of a friend and breaking bread together. We will be in the same city next month and we are making plans to meet for dinner.

In the past, greeting us meant a big hug. In the COVID-19 era, what should we do now? A fist bump doesn't seem right, but you certainly wouldn't want to spread (or catch) the virus.

We also all need human contact, and what is this going to do to us emotionally? I want to be smart, not arrogant or hysterical.

I have to think that other people also have this question. What should a person do?

– wondering

Dear I ask: "Social distancing,quot; may be the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. You can greet someone using the "prayer hands,quot; technique of pressing your two hands together and bowing slightly. (I call this the "Namaste-hello,quot;). You can fold your hands over your chest as a "don't touch,quot; signal or greet your friend and say, "How about an aerial hug?"

Because they dine together, they could also practice other germ-avoidance techniques, such as not sharing food, drinks, or touching anything on the table that he touched.

Dear Amy: Help! I live in an area with confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. There have been deaths from the disease miles from where I live.

My boyfriend is making jokes, saying he's getting disproportionate. I know that many other people are also joking about this.

Maybe he could be a little more forgiving with his comments if he didn't have cancer, plus two other autoimmune problems.

The boyfriend, and other friends who are fully aware of my situation, don't seem to care how their comments make me feel even more scared than I already am.

I'm practically home now. Must there be other people who feel the same way as me?

– nervous and upset

Dear Nervous: I am sure there are many, many other people who feel the same way as you do, certainly those with underlying illnesses or health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness, or death, from the flu or the Coronavirus.

Sometimes people joke about topics that are really scary, like a way to whistle past the cemetery.

Sometimes people joke about scary topics because they are callous idiots.

My feeling is that you have some people in your life who have their own type of viral toxicity. I wish there was a way to inoculate you against exposure to them. You must protect your health and work hard to control your stress and panic.

Dear Amy: What do you say to a 50-year-old woman who doesn't wash her hands after using the bathroom?

I work in a large office building that houses around 20 professional companies. There are common area bathrooms in the main hallways of the building. With the regular flu and coronavirus on the rise, it seems like a no-brainer to wash your hands.

Posters have been posted throughout the building on how to cover a cough and proper flushing techniques, and this woman is still leaving her post and heading straight for his office.

What is a discreet and courteous way of saying, "Wash your hands!"

– disgusted

Disgusted Dear: The management company that runs the building should post signs on each bathroom mirror and on the interior doors of the stalls, reminding people to wash their hands well. If anyone in any of the companies within this building contracts this virus, it could have a large and persistent impact on many people.

This worldwide viral outbreak has inspired many great and entertaining videos on proper hand washing technique. It also provides coverage for you to ask, "Would you mind washing your hands before leaving the bathroom?"

In addition to washing your hands well, you should also use a paper towel to turn the bathroom door handle before you go out.

My research has led me to an information hole on the spread of "fecal matter,quot; outside the bathroom. Its not cute.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)