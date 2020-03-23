Panama: 13-year-old girl with coronavirus dies, authorities say | Panama News

A 13-year-old girl died as a result of the coronavirus in Panama, state health officials said in a statement Monday.

The young woman was being treated at a pediatric hospital in the South American country when she died Sunday, authorities said.

"The deaths were reported to the epidemiological system (of the Ministry of Health), after the Gorgas Memorial Institute carried out rigorous examinations and determined that the deaths were the result of respiratory complications due to COVID-19," state officials said in the statement. referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

No further information on the teenager was immediately available.

A 92-year-old man also died on Sunday, Panama confirmed. The two deaths brought the number of coronavirus deaths to five in Panama.

Panama has 313 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to local media. Panama health officials reported 68 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 28 percent more than the previous day.

Lourdes Moreno, national director of epidemiology, told reporters on Sunday that more than eight in 10 of those who tested positive for highly contagious respiratory disease are now at home in isolation.

Just old people?

Coronavirus is widely seen as a threat to the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, according to health officials around the world.

Only one death of a person under the age of 20 was recorded in China until February 11, the country where the virus originated, according to figures from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention cited by CNN. There were no deaths among children younger than 10 years.

The spread of the virus has sparked a worldwide fight to develop vaccines and treatments (Craig Lassig / Reuters)

However, cases like the 13-year-old in Panama and the 12-year-old boy in Georgia who currently uses a respirator have raised the alarm.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA They released figures last week showing that 38 percent of people hospitalized for the virus were between the ages of 20 and 54.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a briefing on Sunday that US health officials are "looking very closely,quot; at those figures.

According to CDC numbers, about 80 percent of deaths in the US USA Related to the virus were people 65 years of age or older, and those over 85 years of age make up the majority of that number.

The United States has more than 41,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and approximately 470 deaths as of March 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The world total stands at more than 372,000 confirmed cases and 16,000 deaths.