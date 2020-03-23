Palestinian Prisoners Commission Calls for Release of Detainees | News

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Commission on Prisoners Affairs has called on the United Nations to call on the Israeli authorities to release Palestinian detainees detained in Israeli jail amid fear of the spread of the coronavirus .

Commission chief Qadri Abu Bakr was quoted by local media as saying the UN is "aware that Israeli prisons are among the busiest in the world."

"They (Israeli prisons) lack the minimum health and safety conditions, creating an environment for the spread of the coronavirus," said Abu Bakr.

The call came after IIsrael Minister of Public Security Gilad erdan Last week, it ordered the release of some 500 Israeli prisoners who have been placed under house arrest.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, at least four Palestinian prisoners in an Israeli prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prisoners have threatened to launch a hunger strike if measures are not implemented to protect them against the virus.

Last year Erdan promised worsening conditions for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including rationing of water supplies and reducing the number of family visits.

According to officer Statistics, the number of Palestinian prisoners behind bars has reached 5,000, including 180 children and 43 women. About 430 are under administrative detention, a procedure allowing Israel to imprison them without charge or trial for an indefinite period.

Human rights groups say dozens need medical attention, and many suffer from serious or chronic illness.

Many Palestinian prisoners say they have been subjected to torture and violence while in custody. There have been many protests against poor conditions in recent years, including several hunger strikes.

Many prisoners also suffer from Medical negligence in prisons Prisoners must pay for their own medical treatment and do not receive adequate medical care.

Al Jazeera previously reported that many are given pain relievers as medications and a solution for chronic diseases.

There are a handful of countries that have released prisoners in an attempt to stem the spread of the new highly infectious coronavirus, including Iran and the United States.

Meanwhile, Turkey is working to pass legislation facilitating the early release of some 100,000 prisoners.