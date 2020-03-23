Pakistani doctors denounce lack of supplies as closing debate breaks out | Pakistan News

Islamabad, Pakistan – Authorities in Pakistan are still debating whether to implement a large-scale blockade to control the accelerated spread of coronavirus cases across the country, as the number of cases reaches more than 800 and doctors complain about the decrease in kits. personal protection.

On Monday, the southern city of Karachi, home to more than 20 million people, entered a mandatory shutdown, with the government restricting people to their homes other than to access essential services like groceries, pharmacies or medical care, according to a government announcement.

%MINIFYHTML0010a230295df1d14dccc6085d98f42711% %MINIFYHTML0010a230295df1d14dccc6085d98f42712%

Plus:

Across the country, Pakistan has so far registered at least 810 coronavirus cases, with six deaths and six patients making a full recovery, according to government data. The number of cases has more than quadrupled in one week.

In Karachi, citizens were ordered to remain inside their homes and only leave for emergencies or to obtain food or medicine.

"The (provincial) government is convinced that it has become extremely urgent and important to avoid mixing / gathering / gathering of people by taking extreme measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, and therefore impose a ban on movement and people meeting, "read a government announcement.

The blockade will remain in effect until at least March 31, according to the statement.

However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that he was not prepared to put the whole country under lock and key due to the associated economic costs.

"Twenty-five percent of Pakistanis are below the poverty line … today, if I impose a total blockade, then … my country's rickshaw drivers, truck dealers, taxi drivers, small traders , daily wage earners will all be locked up in their homes, "Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

"If Pakistan had the resources that Italy has, that France has, that the United States has, that England has, today it would completely block all of Pakistan."

The prime minister advised citizens to self-quarantine if they feel sick, and to limit their social contacts to stop the spread of the virus.

The Pakistani government has banned all public gatherings, closed educational institutions, shopping malls, and other public places until at least April 3. On Saturday, the country also suspended all incoming international air traffic until April 4.

Quarantine issues

The Sindh province, within which Karachi is located, has seen the highest number of cases in the entire country, registering at least 352 cases since the Pakistan outbreak began in late February.

At least 210 of those cases were tried in a quarantine camp in the city of Sukkur, set up to house travelers who arrived in the country from Iran and who had previously passed through the Taftan quarantine camp on the border.

Taftan camp, criticized by detainees there for lacking adequate medical facilities and social isolation, has been at the center of the outbreak of cases in Pakistan.

According to government data, at least 57 percent of all people who tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan passed through the camp at some point.

"In Taftan, everyone slept in a single room, all of our children slept with us," said Hussain Bux Gopang, 48, currently housed in the Sukkur quarantine camp.

"There were very few medical checks in Taftan. They checked our temperature on our forehead (and) they had no other check there."

Others echoed those complaints.

"They kept us in a tent (in Taftan)," said Lal Bux Khaskheli, 36, a worker who arrived in Taftan from Iran on March 2. "It was very, very cold and we had little blankets. It was very difficult there. We got food on time, but … there were only a few toilets … for about 600 people."

The camp in Sukkur, which currently houses more than 1,000 people, was set up in a disused residential complex, and people detained there say the facilities are much better.

"Per person, we have a room, with a bed, a prayer mat, a towel, soap," said Gopang. "Conditions are good here. This is 100 percent better than Taftan."

However, Khaskheli disagreed, saying that although there was better medical care and evidence, those in the Sukkur quarantine camp were still not being treated for their pre-existing conditions.

"We have not been asked about our symptoms or what we should be doing to save ourselves from infection," he said. "The least they should do is control our conditions."

In addition to Sukkur, people who passed through Taftan are also detained in separate quarantine camps across the country, in Multan (1,247 people), Dera Ghazi Khan (782), Dera Ismail Khan (269), and on the outskirts of Quetta ( 532), according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

More than 400 people remain in quarantine in Taftan, according to data from the provincial government.

Lack of supplies

Pakistani authorities say they are competing to secure supplies and hospital space in case the number of COVID patients19 continues to rise. Currently, the government says it has more than 35 hospitals established to treat the outbreak, equipped with more than 118,000 beds.

However, doctors across the country have complained that they are fighting the virus without the proper protective gear.

"We have no personal protective equipment (PPE), or glasses, and even (facial) masks that we are buying from our own funds," said Dr. Ahmed Zeb, 35, a spokesman for a union of doctors in the northwestern province. from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "We have nothing and we don't know where the patients come from."

Dr. Hazrat Akbar, 29, who practices at a major hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, echoed those concerns.

"Only those on the front line have kits, those in emergencies and victims really don't have access to them," he told Al Jazeera.

At his hospital, which cares for thousands of patients a day, with a staff of more than 1,000, Akbar said fewer than 40 PPE kits were stored.

On Friday, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, president of the NDMA, said the government was working to secure more PPE and other resources for health workers.

Sunday the ministry of health Announced that 14 metric tons of PPE, "including face masks, thermometers, gloves (and) gowns,quot;, had been shipped to Pakistan.

On Sunday, Gilgit-Baltistan state authorities said a young doctor had contracted the virus while examining travelers at a road checkpoint, and later died.

"If we don't protect our healthcare providers and continue to lose them … what will we do? Isn't it worse than Italy and China?" Zeb asked.

Follow Al Jazeera's Asad Hashim on Twitter @AsadHashim