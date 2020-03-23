Padma Lakshmi has the answers to your cooking problems with the coronavirus

You have 7 p.m. reserve … in your kitchen.

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are adjusting to everyday life within the confines of their homes. With restaurants of all varieties closed to eat to prevent further spread of the virus, we all become even more familiar with our stoves and ovens and temporarily say goodbye to our favorite restaurants (unless they have takeaways!).

With new challenges emerging to buy enough groceries and the growing boredom of eating at home for most meals, this time it's undeniably difficult in the food department. However, don't worry, because The best chef host Padma Lakshmi It has the advice you need to overcome this difficult culinary moment.

For starters, when you get to the grocery store, stock up on the right things. "I have been recommending that people store stable items like beans, lentils, rice and pasta, and also frozen vegetables," Lakshmi advised in an interview with E! News. "Dried products are cheap, packed with protein and good carbs, and can help stretch a plate to last longer. Frozen vegetables often freeze quickly at peak freshness and will have the same nutritional content as fresh ones. vegetables."