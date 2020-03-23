Padma Lakshmi has the answers to your cooking problems with the coronavirus

You have 7 p.m. reserve … in your kitchen.
Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are adjusting to everyday life within the confines of their homes. With restaurants of all varieties closed to eat to prevent further spread of the virus, we all become even more familiar with our stoves and ovens and temporarily say goodbye to our favorite restaurants (unless they have takeaways!).
With new challenges emerging to buy enough groceries and the growing boredom of eating at home for most meals, this time it's undeniably difficult in the food department. However, don't worry, because The best chef host Padma Lakshmi It has the advice you need to overcome this difficult culinary moment.
For starters, when you get to the grocery store, stock up on the right things. "I have been recommending that people store stable items like beans, lentils, rice and pasta, and also frozen vegetables," Lakshmi advised in an interview with E! News. "Dried products are cheap, packed with protein and good carbs, and can help stretch a plate to last longer. Frozen vegetables often freeze quickly at peak freshness and will have the same nutritional content as fresh ones. vegetables."
And, to spice up those frozen items, add texture, color, or heat.
"If I am serving something that has been frozen, I generally try to serve something fresh with it as well, such as a large salad with a variety of colors and textures, and perhaps a citrus vinaigrette for a little sparkle," he explained to E! News. "If I'm reheating something like soup, I'll try adding some chili flakes to heat or fresh herbs to add flavor."
Also, mix the cooking method. "Try changing the way you prepare (frozen vegetables)," he suggested. "We've eaten a lot of steamed broccoli the past few days, so last night I roasted some broccoli, sweet potatoes, and carrots in the oven with a little olive oil and salt, and then I poured everything into a mixture of black vinegar, soy and sesame oil just before serving. You can also cook the vegetables in a small hoisin sauce. " If you don't have many options for seasoning, Lakshmi said you can use ingredients as simple as lemon juice and a bit of Parmesan to add flavor.
With most of us locked in for the immediate future with the spread of a virus, eating healthy food is the most important thing.
"My advice is to always go for beans and lentils for protein, citrus for vitamin C and a variety of vegetables for their abundance of other vitamins and minerals," suggested Lakshmi.
Of course, wellness extends beyond diet. "I think at a time like this, when we are asked to distance ourselves socially, it is important to establish a routine for yourself and stick to it. Work at fixed intervals throughout the day, but also stop and take breaks. Get up and stretch. walk to get some fresh air and just make your blood flow, "he said with a reminder to keep a safe distance from others.
"Exercise at home: jumping, doing push-ups, sit-ups, squats, squats, etc. doesn't require any special equipment, just your body weight. If you want to lift weights, get creative with what you have around the kitchen: canned food, a sack of flour, bottles of wine. "
There is also that to-do list that you have had to tackle. "Work on the home improvement projects you've been putting off. Take this time to finally organize that trash can," he suggested. "Read that pile of books piling up on your nightstand. Just keep your mind active!"
The season premiere of Top Chef aired on March 19 on Bravo and Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen returns on March 26 on BravoTV.com, OnDemand or wherever Bravo & # 39; s Top Chef airs.
—Report from Leanne Gutiérrez
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLb5c389da4d498188db2ef9d395706aa617%