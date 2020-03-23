Outlander's Sam Heughan criticizes critics after revealing he's on vacation in Hawaii during coronavirus pandemic

stranger Star Sam Heughan is handling the COVID-19 pandemic a little differently than most, and critics are calling him for that. Heughan revealed over the weekend that he is on vacation in Hawaii, while millions of people around the world self-quarantined, and applauded those who criticized his choice.

During a live Q,amp;A on Twitter, the Scottish actor said he was on vacation in Hawaii due to a scheduled appearance that was canceled. Heughan was supposed to appear at PaleyFest to promote his new project. BloodshotBut he went to Hawaii anyway for some rest and relaxation.

Thanks to all the fans for supporting #Bloodshot 🔴 I want everyone to stay safe as long as they get a chance to see the movie I'm so proud of. You can pre-order @Bloodshot 🔴 Now in digital format and watch it next Tuesday 3/24 and internationally from 3/27! https://t.co/kLTZCXLBBH pic.twitter.com/PQaJ14JK3Y – Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 23, 2020

"I am in Hawaii," Heughan noted during the questions and answers. “I came here before the travel ban. Rather concerned with returning to the UK. Certainly safer here for now. I hope you are safe and your family too! "

That comment prompted a fan to ask for more details about Heughan's decision to go on vacation, and wondered if the actor decided to travel after the PaleyFest was canceled. The fan asked if Heughan booked the vacation knowing he was going to PaleyFest, or if he booked the vacation knowing there is a global pandemic on the rise.

"It doesn't add up. People are dying, in quarantine, and many have lost their jobs. This is serious, my friend," wrote the fan, to which Heughan replied: "Thank you for your concern … Yes, people are getting dying. It's scary. For your information, I booked once I found out that Paley was canceled. Is that okay with you? "

Hello, Nuria! Thanks for asking, I am in Hawaii. I came here before the travel ban. Rather concerned with returning to the UK. Certainly safer here for now. I hope you are safe and your family too! X https://t.co/QQjcOwurUJ – Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 22, 2020

This response was not to the liking of some fans who called Heughan for choosing to travel to Hawaii despite the state governor David Ige announcing on March 17 that all visitors to the state should postpone their vacation for at least 30 days. . to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some called Heughan "irresponsible,quot; and criticized him for possibly putting an additional burden on the state's health system. Still, Sam Heughan didn't back down, writing that his critics were "rude or completely disappointing (sic)." The actor made it clear that although he was not at home, he still isolated himself and took care of himself during the holidays.

New episodes of stranger Air on Sunday nights at Starz.



