Olympic athletes and sports world react to reported postponement of Tokyo 2020 Games

In the context of the impact the coronavirus has had on the global sports landscape, what seemed inevitable for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will soon come true. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says the Games will be postponed, probably until 2021.

"Based on the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided," Pound told USA Today. "The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."

MORE: What About Tickets To The 2020 Olympics?

Many anticipated such a move by the IOC, especially after countries like Canada and Australia claimed they would not participate if the Olympics were held as scheduled this summer. However, reactions flooded social media in the wake of the USA Today report.

Below are some of those reactions.

©