Olympic athletes and sports world react to reported postponement of Tokyo 2020 Games

In the context of the impact the coronavirus has had on the global sports landscape, what seemed inevitable for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will soon come true. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says the Games will be postponed, probably until 2021.

"Based on the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided," Pound told USA Today. "The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."

Many anticipated such a move by the IOC, especially after countries like Canada and Australia claimed they would not participate if the Olympics were held as scheduled this summer. However, reactions flooded social media in the wake of the USA Today report.

Below are some of those reactions.

Rosie MacLennan, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, on Canada's decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics: “Now is not the time to focus on high performance sport. Now is the time to focus on what is happening in the country's health. "Https://t.co/IwqEcSeJLy – Dan Robson (@RobsonDan) March 23, 2020

The decision is not a surprise: the canceled qualification events worldwide, the Olympic and Paralympic training facilities have closed their doors to hundreds of athletes here in the US. And there are a lot of things we just don't know about this new virus and whether it will actually come on the airwaves. – Carolyn Manno (@carolynmanno) March 23, 2020

Athletes around the world are quarantined in their homes, they cannot train. They are going to appear at the Olympics as Thor in Endgame pic.twitter.com/ktDpfJoZT8 – Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 21, 2020

Memo to people asking why the 2020 Olympics should be postponed now – it's not about whether they can really happen in July (doubtful anyway), it's that athletes can no longer train at anything that looks like a level playing field and impossible to hold selection tests. – Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) March 23, 2020

I was so impressed to speak to the few Canadian MTB Olympic hopefuls about the decision not to participate in the Games unless they postpone it until 2021. Super-composed and thoughtful riders with impressively strong perspectives on the situation + their future training plans. – Molly Hurford (@mollyjhurford) March 23, 2020