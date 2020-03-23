Olive Garden to Offer Customers Free Takeaway Meals in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

# Roommates, as social distancing continues to be the way of life for the foreseeable future, more companies are finding ways to continue accommodating their customers and maintaining their health as a priority by not putting them at risk. Olive Garden has just announced that it will offer customers free takeout meals in response to limited food options due to the coronavirus outbreak.

@TodayShow reports that the popular restaurant chain Olive Garden is the latest restaurant to increase its takeaway and delivery service option by offering a new "buy one, get one,quot; meal that customers can use as much as they like. This is the first time in the history of Olive Garden that the "buy one, take one,quot; will be offered just to go and deliver. Customers have the option to choose from several popular menu items such as fettuccine Alfredo, cheese ravioli, lasagna, or chicken parmesan.

They can then select a "Take One,quot; option of equal or lesser value, which will be packaged and ready to eat the next day. Orders can be placed online or by phone. If customers spend more than $ 40 in most states, their meals will be delivered free of charge. However, California, Oregon and Washington residents must have orders of $ 75 or more to qualify for free delivery.

Olive Garden also offers new contactless delivery options like many other restaurants in the past few weeks. Customers who pick up their orders can also do so without leaving their car, as a restaurant server will bring food through the sidewalk pickup.

In even more good news for customers, the current "buy one get one,quot; promotion does not have an official end date and customers can order as many meals as they like.

