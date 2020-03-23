Olga Kurylenko & # 39; recovered & # 39; of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLbcea21d89413c939505b2a9c12cd9be511% %MINIFYHTMLbcea21d89413c939505b2a9c12cd9be512%

WENN / Lia Toby

The former Bond girl becomes the first celebrity to go through COVID-19, saying she will celebrate her health by reflecting on "many things and spending my time with my son."

Up News Info –

Bond ex girl Olga Kurylenko is celebrating after becoming the first celebrity to go through coronavirus and quarantine testing.

The 40-year-old man "Quantum of Solace"Star insists that he does not have COVID-19 and that he was able to spend Britain's Mother's Day on Sunday, March 22 with his four-year-old son.

%MINIFYHTMLbcea21d89413c939505b2a9c12cd9be513% %MINIFYHTMLbcea21d89413c939505b2a9c12cd9be514%

Wearing a medical mask just to be safe in a photo posted to Instagram, the actress wrote: "Happy Mother's Day! PS: I have fully recovered … For a week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed , sleeping, with a high fever and a severe headache. The second week, the fever was gone but a slight cough appeared and I felt very tired. "

%MINIFYHTMLbcea21d89413c939505b2a9c12cd9be515% %MINIFYHTMLbcea21d89413c939505b2a9c12cd9be516%

"At the end of the second week I felt totally fine. The cough has almost disappeared although I continue to cough in the morning, but then it disappears completely for the day! I'm fine! And now I'm enjoying this moment to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. "

<br />

Sunday, ex "Lost"star Daniel Dae Kim, who also tested positive for the killer virus, revealed that he, too, had overcome the worst and hoped to be reunited with his family after two weeks in quarantine.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bon Jovi star David Bryan, Actress Debi Mazar and opera tenor Placido Domingo They are still fighting coronavirus.