OC Courts Closed Indefinitely – Up News Info Los Angeles

– All courts in the Orange County Superior Court system were closed Monday to the public and attorneys for an indefinite period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Supreme Court Justice of the California Supreme Court Tani Cantil-Sakauye has issued an emergency order allowing the Court's facilities to be closed to the public, at least until March 30," the O.C. said. Superior Court said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after several criminal cases at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana last Thursday, drawing criticism.

Numerous defense attorneys were told Wednesday night that they and their clients had to appear at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana to reschedule their cases while the courts are closed in Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Orange, Fullerton, and Westminster. .

Friday's hearings at the Central Justice Center were an improvement Thursday because officials did more to reduce crowds in the halls and courtrooms, Orange County public defender Sharon Petrosino said.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court system is partially open for what are considered "essential and emergency,quot; functions. All civil and criminal jury and non-jury trials are suspended. The jury duty is also suspended until the week of April 6.

A planned three-day shutdown begins Monday at the Los Angeles County Sylmar Courthouse, which handles juvenile cases. Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered the shutdown Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the court tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, all federal courts in the Central District of California are closed to the public until May 1, except for hearings on matters of criminal duty.

In federal civil cases, no hearings will be held, except for urgent urgent matters, such as requests for temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions.

Hearings on civil emergency matters will be held only by phone.