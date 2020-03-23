NYC Drag Legend Mona Foot dies of coronavirus

Twitter

Confirming the passing of his & # 39; best friend & # 39 ;, the former winner of & # 39; Project Runway & # 39; Geoffrey Mac breaks down in tears on an Instagram video while urging people to stay healthy 'cause the virus is really real. & # 39;

Up News Info –

The Drag community is losing one of its own due to the coronavirus. Nashom Wooden, a well-known drag artist in New York City whose name was Mona's foot, passed away at age 50.

Although the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, many have claimed that Nashom had tested positive for COVID-19 before his death. One of his friends who addressed his death on social media was "Catwalk Project"winner of season 18 Geoffrey Mac.

%MINIFYHTML16114bd4337bafe64aa638fcc1b5d52411% %MINIFYHTML16114bd4337bafe64aa638fcc1b5d52412%

As for his Instagram account, Geoffrey couldn't contain his tears as he shared the sad news. "Hi, I'm Geoffrey Mac. Today I lost my best friend to the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden," the fashion designer said tearfully.

He took the opportunity to remind everyone of the severity of the pandemic and added: "And I just want to make sure that everyone stays healthy and takes care of each other because the virus is really real. And, I'm just so sorry."

He captioned the video with "RIP @ thenashom9000" and multiple broken heart emojis.

<br />

Many others mourn Nashom's death too, with Club King Mario Diaz remembering him as "a beautiful beautiful creature, an amazing artist and a friend for over 25 years". Mario added: "This virus has taken our beloved Nashom Wooden … Mona Foot … When I think of you, I will always see that beautiful smile. When I think of you, I will always remember how powerful Mona Foot was."

<br />

Drag queen companion Thorgy Thor Posted on Instagram, "NYC drag Legend Mona Foot RIP. Died of COVID-19. Her reputation will last forever. I heard stories before working in NY, during and will continue to tell stories about this amazing person forever. Thank you Mona for all that you contributed to New York and to the world. NASHAM WOODEN. "

<br />

"My heart is broken right now," read another tribute post. "I can't believe we've lost Nashom Wooden (aka Mona Foot) @ thenashom9000 to this damn virus atrocity! I've known Nashom since he was a teenager. I adored and admired the iconic Mona Foot. I got enough Lucky to get to know Nashom and become friends as adults. We are both family members at House of Feilds. I love you and will miss you, my friend / sister rest in peace. You are ABSOLUTELY IMPECCABLE! reports, STAY HOME, Wash your hands, stay safe!