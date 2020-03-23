North Texas Driver's License Office Employee Provided "False Information,quot; on Coronavirus Test – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Texas Department of Public Safety says an employee of the Carrollton Office of Driver's Licenses who said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week actually tested negative.

"In our efforts to notify and work with public health authorities, it has been brought to the attention of the department that this person provided us with false information and, in fact, the person had tested negative for COVID-19. The department is taking the Appropriate disciplinary action against this employee for providing false information, "DPS said in a press release.

“As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our number 1 priority. Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges such as those we face today arise. We are deeply concerned that any inaccuracies have been provided to the public based on information provided to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure this does not happen again. "

