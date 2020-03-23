Nominate your favorite television actress for Best Leading Actress on TV 2020

The time has come!

While many of us spend a lot more time at home right now, why not have a little fun with a tournament designed to recognize some spectacular performances on television? For the next two weeks, you will be able to vote in a tournament-style competition to determine your favorite television actress.

The tournament will officially start with 64 competitors, but to find out who those competitors are, we need your nominations! You can submit your nomination right here, but you only have to take into account some rules.

Competitors must identify themselves as non-male and must have appeared in at least six episodes of a television show between August 2018 and March 2020. That television show must have premiered new episodes since August 2018 and must air on television in the United States or primarily stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access, YouTube Originals, Disney +, Apple TV +, Facebook Watch, DC Universe, or Spectrum.

Also, don't spam us with a bunch of nominations from the same person. Have your friends / fellow fans help you! Also: if your nominee is eligible, you will be have the opportunity to vote for them.