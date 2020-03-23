Nina Dobrev was seen riding a bike with Shaun White during self-isolation

%MINIFYHTMLd947e5587017f6f9cda624f83d20b92511% %MINIFYHTMLd947e5587017f6f9cda624f83d20b92512%

With speculation of a new romance, the former actress of & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39; she is captured in front of the camera pedaling alongside the snowboard champion in Malibu, California.

Actress Nina Dobrev has sparked speculation about a new romance after enjoying a bike ride with Olympian Shaun white.

Like millions around the world "The Vampire Diaries"Star isolates herself to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but on Sunday, March 22, she ventured out for some fresh air and exercise, and took White with her, suggesting they might be lying down together. .

Photos taken from page six of the New York Post show the snowboarding champion and rocker with Dobrev's black and white dog Maverick in his arms as he pedaled alongside the actress in Malibu, California.

Reports suggest that the couple had also enjoyed a kiss before taking the bike ride in the rain.

Dobrev is no stranger to high-profile romances: She previously dated her television co-star Ian Somerhalder, and parted ways with writer / director Grant Mellon in November (19) after a year together.

Meanwhile, White was last linked to Phantogram singer Sarah Barthel.