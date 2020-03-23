Nia Vardalos from My Big Fat Greek Wedding misses father's funeral due to COVID-19, asks fans to donate to charity with the hashtag #BigFatDonation

My great Greek wedding star Nia Vardalos mourns the loss of her father, Constantine "Gus,quot; Vardalos, who died on March 12 at the age of 87. Unfortunately, the actress was unable to fly to her funeral in Canada due to travel restrictions implemented by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the 57-year-old man is distressed to start a fundraiser.

Vardalos, who wrote the romantic comedy that was one of the biggest box office draws of the late 1990s, found inspiration in his father for his character's father in My great Greek wedding. She said Variety Gus began to show signs of deteriorating health over the Christmas season.

"If he had left 14 days ago when they were not recognizing the global threat (from the coronavirus), we would all have gathered and he could have brought down the city," Vardalos said, adding that he saw his father's death as a sign of his " impeccable time. " She explained that he waited until the church said they couldn't have any more big meetings, and he knew he was keeping people safe.

Despite being unable to attend the funeral, Vardalos wrote on Instagram that "giving back and connectivity is the way to go,quot; for her. She said she is grateful for her life, and the last week of mourning made her even more confident that it is the right path.

“If you have a little money to spare, donate a little. If you have a lot, consider helping those who need food, masks, and gloves. Open your big fat wallets and donate. Let's do something good. 🍎🍊 #bigfatdonation, ”Vardalos wrote.

Except that he was in favor of education, my father was the basis for the Gus character I wrote in the Greek wedding movies. He was very proud of all of us and we know that he is in heaven teaching everyone the Greek root of all words. Constantine Vardalos, 1932 – 2020. Rest in peace. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/EpOftXPzTZ – Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) March 13, 2020

Since announcing the fundraiser, Vardalos has been tracking donations on his Twitter account and has retweeted other celebrities who have used the hashtag #bigfatdonation when donating to their respective charities. Until now, Rihanna, Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham, and Modern Family Star Eric Stonestreet has donated to the cause.

Ad

Vardalos said that people in the entertainment industry are lucky, privileged and pampered, and some want to use their voices to "do something." That is why she decided to connect to the Internet and find different organizations because she has to do something good or "she will go crazy,quot;.



Post views:

3