New York Mayor blames Trump for medical shortage | News

US stocks fell on Monday amid political disputes over a coronavirus relief package and an increasing number of global deaths.

Battles between Democratic Party senators and their Republican Party rivals prevented an economic rescue package from moving forward.

%MINIFYHTMLc6de92fcd5652f5eaaddeca2d3be2e5511% %MINIFYHTMLc6de92fcd5652f5eaaddeca2d3be2e5512%

As the policy continued in Washington, the Mayor of New York City warned that people will die unnecessarily unless the shortage of medical equipment is resolved in a matter of days.

Heidi Zhou-Castro of Al Jazeera reports from the US state of Maryland.