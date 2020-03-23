New Hampshire Announces First Coronavirus Death

%MINIFYHTML6e1bf5fccdb4fd126095f730313ade1411% %MINIFYHTML6e1bf5fccdb4fd126095f730313ade1412%

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire officials announced the first death from the coronavirus on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML6e1bf5fccdb4fd126095f730313ade1413% %MINIFYHTML6e1bf5fccdb4fd126095f730313ade1414%

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a press conference that the Hillsborough County man, who was in his 60s, had multiple chronic health conditions and died over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTML6e1bf5fccdb4fd126095f730313ade1415% %MINIFYHTML6e1bf5fccdb4fd126095f730313ade1416%

More than 100 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. About a dozen have been hospitalized.

Governor Chris Sununu also said that Southern New Hampshire University will be the first of eight established "flexible clinical areas,quot; across the state where COVID-19 patients who no longer need acute treatment can recover. The goal is to increase the capacity of hospital beds for the sickest, he said.

Sununu also issued emergency orders allowing: local governments to hold meetings electronically and without a quorum; online notarization; pharmacists to sell hand sanitizer over the counter and out-of-state pharmacies to act as a licensed in-state mail order center; and out-of-state medical providers to provide care through telehealth.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.