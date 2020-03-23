New Hampshire Announces First Coronavirus Death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire officials announced the first death from the coronavirus on Monday.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a press conference that the Hillsborough County man, who was in his 60s, had multiple chronic health conditions and died over the weekend.
More than 100 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. About a dozen have been hospitalized.
Governor Chris Sununu also said that Southern New Hampshire University will be the first of eight established "flexible clinical areas,quot; across the state where COVID-19 patients who no longer need acute treatment can recover. The goal is to increase the capacity of hospital beds for the sickest, he said.
Sununu also issued emergency orders allowing: local governments to hold meetings electronically and without a quorum; online notarization; pharmacists to sell hand sanitizer over the counter and out-of-state pharmacies to act as a licensed in-state mail order center; and out-of-state medical providers to provide care through telehealth.
