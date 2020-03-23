New exclusive camera feature on iPhone 12 Pro Max has just leaked – BGR

%MINIFYHTML26862c3ca8a5aac1fddc7d8442db8c7511% %MINIFYHTML26862c3ca8a5aac1fddc7d8442db8c7512%

Apple's high-end iPhone 12 model with a 6.7-inch screen will feature sensor-shift image stabilization, according to a new research note from TF Industries analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Sensor change technology could bring stabilization to the Ultra Wide lens, which is currently lacking in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 could be the first iPhone to offer a periscope lens, with up to a 10x optical zoom.

Despite the pandemic that has gripped all of our lives, some things never change, like the frequency of iPhone leaks. In the past few weeks, we've heard countless rumors about the confirmed iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus, but also about the iPhone 12 debuting this fall. Many of those rumors have revolved around release dates, as the COVID-19 outbreak forced many factories to shut down, but as China appears to have handled the spread of the virus, many of those factories have reopened and the work has started again. above.

Delayed or not, we are much more interested in how Apple plans to update the iPhone by 2020, and one of the key updates may have been revealed. MacRumors I got a research note from TF Securities on Monday in which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple's high-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will have sensor-shift image stabilization. This is one of several camera enhancements expected to hit Apple's flagship phone this year.

Sensor shift image stabilization is accomplished when the image-capturing sensor is moved to counter to counteract camera shake. If the camera rotates, the gyros move the sensor to match. How MacRumors He explains, this update could bring image stabilization to the Ultra Wide lens for the first time. The iPhone 11 Pro uses optical image stabilization for photos and videos, but only with telephoto and wide lenses. Sensor change technology would allow Apple to stabilize any lens, including the Ultra Wide.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that sensor shift image stabilization is rumored for the iPhone 12. Last December, DigiTimes He reported that the technology would be featured on the more expensive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12, but Kuo believes the technology will be limited to the most expensive iPhone this year. It also says in its report that the technology could be expanded to two or three iPhone models in 2021.

In the same research note, Kuo predicted that at least one iPhone model in 2022 will feature a periscope lens like the one seen on the Huawei P30 Pro, which is capable of up to 5x optical zoom. How MacRumors Notes, the latest iPhone models reach a maximum of 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The periscope lens is supposed to be designed by Apple in association with Taiwanese vendor Genius Electronic Optical.

