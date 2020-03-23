Networks Sorts Backup Scripts, Moves Toward Transmission Model Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

The current coronavirus health crisis is shaking up the pilot broadcast season that can be felt long after the global pandemic ends.

After the unprecedented shutdown of Hollywood by the COVID-19 outbreak, which left all but one broadcast pilot in limbo, I heard that the networks have ordered at least one backup script for their projects. Writing is one of the few things that can be done during the shutdown, individually or through virtual writers' rooms, and is being used by networks to further the development process. I heard that ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW have ordered a second script for all of their drama and comedy pilots, with ABC picking up more than one script on some projects. I heard that CBS has commissioned a second script for most of its pilots.

As Deadline reported last week, with no end to the pandemic in sight, broadcast networks would likely reevaluate their pilot whiteboards, with some projects possibly going straight to the series.

There were several dramatic high-profile pilots who were already on a series pickup track before the pandemic hit the US. USA Attorney Lincoln and ABC Rebel. (CBS ’ Clarice I had a mini room ready to tell stories for the pilot).

The rest of the pilots are currently producing a backup script, and some of the ABC pilots are writing more than one.

Transmission networks have yet to reveal what the next step in the process would be, but I heard that some are still hoping to make their pilot crops. They are using the downtime to have a second episode written for the pilots who were chosen for the series to get going.

Other sources suggest that projects with the strongest backup and pilot scripts may gain permission to open a writers' room and begin work on follow-up scripts that will be considered for direct order to the series.

That would put the TV broadcast in line with the broadcast development model, something the networks had been flirting with, but the lure of the traditional pilot cycle had been too difficult to break.

If the test by necessity is successful, we can see that the transmission development model moves away from the pilots towards direct orders to the series, especially for dramas, which are more expensive to pilot and where having a strong plot and mythology vs . comedy pilots, where the cast chemistry, something the pilots are great for testing, is paramount.

I heard that the backup script strategy is also currently being used by cable and broadcast networks employing a pilot model for their pilots that had been shut down by the coronavirus crisis.

There is a possibility that some transmission pilots may not be completed. I listen to complex conversations with studios, producers and unions about who will be paid if a pilot who has received approval, staff and cast fails to produce. If the current health emergency continues for more than eight weeks, networks and studies could enforce force majeure provisions not to comply with the agreements, but there are significant talent relationships involved in many of the projects, so a friendly settlement can be a more prudent way of a difficult situation.

As Deadline reported last week, of approximately 55 broadcast pilots (excluding direct orders to the series), only one has been completed, the multi-camera CBS / WBTV comedy. B positive, by Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. The project, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, had already been getting a loud buzz early.

A handful of other pilots have filmed partial pilots, some of them near completion, CW / WBTV Kung Fu, a pair of NBC pilots, including Ordinary joe starring James Wolk, Fox / Lionsgate comedy This country, based on the British format; and the CW / WBTV drama The lost bays, a reinvention of the cult classic film.

In addition, a number of projects, including those of Fox Call me kat ABC The Big Sky, the mayor of NBC in Los Angeles Y Young rock and the CW Superman and Lois Y Walker, have direct orders to the series and have writers' rooms. Most of them planned to film a pilot episode during the pilot season, taking a break to evaluate it before beginning production on the series. Now they will go directly to series production.